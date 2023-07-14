Otafiire repeats call for khat regulation not prohibition

Internal Affairs Minister Major General Kahinda Otafiire is looking to increase the role of his sector in regulating the use of khat or miraa. On his return to the defence committee, for the second time in this week, the minister called for an amendment of section 11 of the Narcotics drugs and psycho-tropic substances bill 2015. The defence committee is reviewing the bill before tabling it on the floor of parliament next week. As AARON MUKAMA reports, the internal affairs ministry is also seeking have the bill amended to legalise cannabis or marijuana for medicinal and industrial use.