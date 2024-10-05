Oswal family members remanded in chef kidnapping case

Two people from the Oswal family have been remanded to prison on charges of kidnapping with intent to kill chef Mukesh Kumar Menaria, who has worked for the family for seven years. The two individuals include the Oswal family's daughter and a lawyer from PRO Industries, who were arrested by police on Tuesday after Chef Menaria's family reported the matter to Interpol. Speaking to NTV, Solomon Akenda, the lawyer for the missing chef's family, stated that this is not the first case the Oswal family has been embroiled in.