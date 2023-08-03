Opposition wants presidential term limits included in reforms

The Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba has cautioned the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, on the proposed constitutional reforms which are expected to be tabled in parliament. Niwagaba says Presidential term limits, reconstituting the Electoral Commission and the reduction of the number of elective positions must be part of the reforms. This comes after the Electoral Commission unveiled its road map for the 2026 General Elections on Wednesday where Justice Minister Norbert Mao tasked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to fast-track the tabling of electoral and constitutional reforms in the August House.