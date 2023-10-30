Opposition to sue government over missing members

The opposition has unveiled plans to sue the government to reveal the whereabouts of 18 party members said to be missing. In an interview with NTV, the leader of OPposition Mathias Mpuuga indicated that they plan to use Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja as a key witness in Court. This comes after she made comments about one of those missing, John Bosco Kibalama, who was abducted during the 2021 campaign season. The call comes as Mpuuga marks two and a half years as leader of the opposition.