Opposition reacts to Muhoozi Kainerugaba's appointment as Chief of Defence Forces

Medard Sseggona, Member of Parliament for Busiro East, has voiced his opinion on the recent appointment of Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Chief of Defence Forces, alleging that it is part of President Museveni’s strategy to prevent his son from contesting against him in the 2026 general elections and prepare him for the presidency in 2031.

“Museveni doesn’t want his son to run for the presidency in 2026. Museveni wants his son to run for the presidency in 2031, but he realized that the level of empowerment and the speed at which the boy was moving could be dangerous in 2026, that the boy might be tempted to run against him,” Sseggona stated.

He further elaborated, “So, this man Muhoozi, given the family history, was capable of running against his father irrespective of the results or outcomes. So, I think the President is trying to deflate him a bit but also prepare him for 2031 because he thinks that by taking him to the helm of the Army in the country, it gives him an advantage.”

Sseggona also expressed doubts about Muhoozi’s political acumen, stating, “Politically, this boy isn’t stable enough to go and stand for an elective position. The best thing is to empower him, deflate those that would have opposed him within the Army, and exit them such that in the event that I disappear, maybe the boy will be empowered enough.”

Despite these assertions, Sseggona urged Ugandans not to lose hope in the fight against dictatorship. He emphasized, “Ugandans must not lose hope in the fight against removing the dictatorship. You see, as you are planning evil, God is also planning. Maybe it could be one way of inflating the young man’s ego that he is on top, while we are doing more politics.”

In contrast, Michael Mawanda, Member of Parliament for Igara East and a member of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), rejected Sseggona’s claims. Mawanda believes that Muhoozi’s appointment brings PLU closer to power and provides an opportunity for its members to showcase their capabilities in Uganda.

Advertisement

“First of all, PLU has been empowered because we are now inside the current Government as we prepare for ours. That means that the future of PLU is bright, and the President has trust in PLU. He picked some of our colleagues to work with him so that we can bring change to this country. So, as PLU, we are happy, and we congratulate our colleagues. We know that we shall contribute to this country,” Mawanda stated.

Denis Nyangweso, Member of Parliament for Samia-Bugwe Central, criticized President Museveni's decision to drop and maintain ministers implicated in the Karamoja iron sheet scandal. Nyangweso believes this move casts doubts on the President's commitment to fighting corruption.

“The latest cabinet reshuffle isn’t shocking, and neither is it fundamental because if you see the President drop some ministers implicated in the iron sheets scandal and maintain some other ministers in the same scandal in his Cabinet, it shows that his commitment to fighting corruption is still at the appeasement stage and it hasn’t taken root,” Nyangweso noted.

The reactions from Sseggona, Mawanda, Nyangweso, and other politicians highlight the diverse perspectives surrounding Muhoozi Kainerugaba's appointment and its implications for Uganda's political landscape.