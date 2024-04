Opposition presents UGX 43 trillion Alternative Budget for 2024-2025

The Opposition leadership in parliament has presented a 43 trillion Alternative Budget for the 2024/2025 financial year. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, presented the budget. The budget focuses on combating corruption and promoting an efficient service delivery system. Robert Kyagulanyi, the President of the National Unity Platform, which has the biggest number of MPs in the House, attended the event.