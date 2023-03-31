Opposition :Parish Development model is not the answer

The opposition in parliament has presented an alternative budget for the financial year 2023/24 worth 32 trillion shillings, which is said to be premised on rethinking Uganda's economy. Titled a Human Rights Approach to resource allocation, the budget focuses on service delivery and development. Led by Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the opposition in parliament say if they were in government, they would immediately do away with the parish development model and the money be allocated to other sectors that take services to people. The event took place at Parliament.