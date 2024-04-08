Opposition offers their alternatives to national budget

The president of the National Unity Platform Party Robert Kyagulanyi has rallied his party members to ensure that they cause change in the leadership of the country to see that better policies they intend to introduce in the budgeting process of the country can be implemented. Kyagulanyi spoke after the presentation of the Alternative Budget Priorities for the financial year 2024/25. The opposition has given estimates of 43 trillion shillings which is way below the 58 trillion shillings which was tabled by the government last month.