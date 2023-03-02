Opposition MPs want Mao to explain terrorism comments

Opposition MPs want Justice Minister Norbert Mao to explain to parliament what he meant when he said that terrorism charges are used as a tactic by the state to keep suspects on remand. While speaking at a Prosecutors' Conference this week, Mao said "When you are arrested and your case is not well investigated, you will be charged with outrageous crimes like terrorism so that you can be remanded on your first appearance in court.'' In reaction to that statement, Opposition legislators say Mao's remarks prove their popular argument that most charges against members of the opposition are fabricated by the state to keep its opponents in jail. The Director of Public Prosecutions, who is mandated to direct investigations, reacted to the minister's statement.