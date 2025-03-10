Opposition MPs urged to push for local funding of education and health

Opposition MPs are being urged to ask the government to allocate funds to support the education and health sectors in the national budget, instead of leaving these critical sectors at the mercy of donors. The call comes at a time when both sectors are grappling with funding gaps after US President Donald Trump issued executive orders halting the funding of USAID activities, which supported critical sectors. These and other issues were discussed during an opposition budget workshop at Parliament, where officials are now preparing an alternative budget that they say will focus on combating corruption.