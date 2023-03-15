Opposition MPs to boycott Museveni address to parliament

The opposition cabinet in Parliament has taken a decision to boycott President Yoweri Museveni's address to Parliament on Thursday at Kololo ceremonial grounds. At a media briefing in parliament, the Busiro County East MP, Medard Lubega Ssegona rallied those he termed bonafide opposition members to heed the clarion call. They say the reasons for the boycott are the political detentions of government opponents some of who have been missing without a trace from the time of the general election in 2021. Ssegona also pointed at what he called the reluctance of President Museveni to walk the talk on fighting corruption.