Opposition MPs criticize Veronica Nanyondo over censure motion controversy

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Opposition MPs have criticized Veronica Nanyondo (Bukomansimbi DWR) for claiming she was misled into signing a censure motion under the guise of signing an attendance list for another Opposition meeting. They argue her move is aimed at derailing the censure motion intended to recall four Commissioners over the Shs1.7 billion Service Award. Leading the criticism was Joel Ssenyonyi, Leader of Opposition, who questioned how Nanyondo could claim to have signed the attendance list for the Shadow Cabinet, of which she is not a member. He pointed out that Shadow Cabinet members typically record their attendance in a book, not on a piece of paper as Nanyondo alleged.



“When I first saw that letter, I was disturbed and initially thought it was fake because she didn’t attend the meeting and isn’t supposed to be in the Shadow Cabinet meeting. Now, if she says she signed an attendance list for a meeting she isn’t a member of, how did she sign the attendance list for a meeting she wasn’t supposed to attend? In the Shadow Cabinet, our attendance is recorded in a book, not on a piece of paper. Didn’t she read what she was signing, or was she intimidated? I am not sure; I can’t speak on her behalf,” said Ssenyonyi.



Ssenyonyi also questioned Nanyondo’s literacy levels, wondering why she never bothered to read the document before appending her signature. “Besides, the censure motion has a headline indicating this is a censure motion. I don’t know what my colleague is talking about. Perhaps she was intimidated after signing the censure motion. I can’t understand the matter. I can’t speak on her behalf; perhaps later, she will speak for herself. But what I can confirm is she isn’t a member of the Shadow Cabinet and wasn’t part of our meeting.”



Balimwezo Nsubuga (Nakawa East) expressed surprise at Nanyondo’s letter, describing her decision as unfortunate and warning that such actions are intended to derail the censure process. “It is a surprise to me and very unfortunate that she has come out to withdraw her signature after the censure motion. We were in Cabinet, and Cabinet is for Cabinet members, not any other member. She came in basically to sign the censure motion and appended her signature on the piece of paper that had the motion, so you can’t tell me she came to sign an attendance list for a meeting she wasn’t part of,” said Balimwezo.



“To me, I believe this is a mission to undermine the censure motion. I don’t know who is behind it, but it must be someone trying to show the public that some MPs were signing things they didn’t know about or were under duress,” added Balimwezo.



