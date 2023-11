Opposition MPs boycott plenary over missing NUP members

Opposition MPs say they have no plans of attending plenary sittings as the House resumes on Tuesday after a two-week hiatus. The opposition had set a pre-condition to have the Central Government furnish them with a statement on the fate of missing members of the National Unity Platform party before they would decide how to respond. However, the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga says they are yet to receive the statement.