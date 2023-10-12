Opposition MPs accuse government of distraction tactics

Now, opposition Members of Parliament say the composition which unfolded in the August House was a well orchestrated move by the government to prevent a presentation on a statement on the disruption of opposition activities.Some across the divide say the fracas in the house was trivial and uncalled for.However the women MPs vow that they will make it hard for parliament to hold sittings until when Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is penalised for the accusations that he defamed Rakai Woman MP.