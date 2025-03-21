Opposition leaders demand release of NUP's Bright Muhumuza

Mbarara united opposition members from various political parties to demand the unconditional release of Bright Muhumuza, who was reportedly abducted on Tuesday evening by armed men in an unidentified vehicle. Muhumuza is the coordinator of the opposition party, the National Unity Platform, in the Ankole sub-region. According to Peter Mpaka, the NUP General Secretary for Mbarara City, it is disturbing and disappointing that their member, who is neither a rebel nor a criminal, was waylaid and abducted.