Opposition leader urges accountability amid corruption allegations

Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has called on Speaker Anita Among not to divert attention from corruption allegations by using former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and issues related to homosexuality. Ssenyonyi emphasized that Ugandans are more concerned about accountability regarding the use of taxpayers' money.

Ssenyonyi stated, "The Speaker has been blaming anybody she can blame. She has blamed homosexuals, I saw her blame Rebecca Kadaga. I don’t know if there are any personal issues between those two leaders, that is none of my business, my business is that the Speaker accounts for taxpayers’ money. I don’t know who next she is going to blame, because every day, she is looking for someone to blame."

He added, "We want to remind the Speaker whom we respect, we aren’t asking these questions out of disrespect as some people are saying, how can the Speaker be respected? Well, the Speaker occupies a public office, the money we are talking about is public money, so it is our job to ask for accountability."

Ssenyonyi also disclosed that he has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Frances Abodo, the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, and the Auditor General, John Muwanga, requesting an investigation into corruption and abuse of office at Parliament.

He highlighted, "The Speaker in 146 days received Shs2.6Bn when you do the tabulation, it shows that the Speaker was away for half a year. That isn’t true, the Speaker is always here, even when she had twins, two weeks later, she was back presiding over the House. So, there is no evidence to show that the Speaker was away for half the year for about six months, so these are critical issues that we are concerned about."

Ssenyonyi reiterated that the questions raised were not meant to disrespect the Speaker but were crucial for ensuring accountability. He expressed concern about the government's zero tolerance towards corruption, questioning whether it was just a slogan.



