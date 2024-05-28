Opposition leader seeks removal of MPs over misconduct

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has signed a censure motion aiming to remove four backbench commissioners from their roles on the Parliamentary Commission due to alleged misconduct and abuse of office. The MPs, as per a Parliamentary Exhibition extensively shared on social media earlier this year, reportedly shared Shs1.7 billion as a service award. The four MPs are Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo Mukungwe MP; Solomon Silwany, the Bukooli Central MP; Woman MP Esther Afoyochan of Zombo district; and Prossy Akampulira Mbabazi, Rubanda’s Woman MP. Theodore Ssekikubo, Lwemiyaga, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement, is leading the censure process.