Opposition Leader's group clashes with armed men in Kawempe

Chaos erupted between a group led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, and armed men suspected to be security operatives in Nammere, Kawempe Division. The armed men were guarding a residence allegedly linked to pre-ticking ballot papers ahead of tomorrow's Kawempe North by-election. In the scuffle, Nation Media Group camera person Steven Kibwiika was assaulted and his camera taken from him. By press time, Kibwiika was still admitted to the hospital.