Opposition dismisses President's call for an investigation into electoral malpractices

A section of opposition politicians have scoffed at the president's letter, calling for an investigation into electoral malpractices that were witnessed during the Bukedea District Chairperson by elections. The politicians say they are yet to establish the president's motive but they accuse him of being aware of all the short comings into previous elections that have been held before. They say the country has sufficient laws to regulate elections but little has been done to stop sham elections.