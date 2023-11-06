Opposition demands clarification on immigrant cattle keeper evictions

The parliamentary opposition is demanding that the government provide clarification on the recent presidential order, which calls for the eviction of immigrant cattle keepers from northern Uganda. They are expressing concerns about how Balaalo, the immigrant cattle keepers, are allowed to fence off portions of contested communal land in a region where the local population has been displaced due to insecurity. Opposition MPs, led by the Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, have stated that their boycott of house sessions continues, even though the proceedings have been adjourned for a fortnight.