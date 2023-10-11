Opposition demands apology and commitment from government

Members of the Opposition Caucus led by Mathias Mpuuga brief the media on their next action after they stormed out of parliament yesterday in protest against the disruption of the opposition activities. They demand a statement of apology from the government or they will not attend today's sitting. They also want a commitment that the same shall not be repeated. Failure by the government to heed the demand shall inform their next course of action.