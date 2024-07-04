Opposition Chief Whip calls for independent Audit of Auditor General's office

The opposition chief whip in Parliament, John Baptist Nambeshe, has called for the government to hire a private and independent audit firm to scrutinize the activities of the Office of the Auditor General. Nambeshe's remarks come in response to what he perceives as insufficient scrutiny of the Auditor General's office.

These comments followed the vetting of the newly appointed Auditor General, Edward Akol, by the parliamentary appointments committee today. Akol managed to avoid the cameras as he made his way to the boardroom of the Speaker of Parliament. During the vetting process, he interacted with committee members, including the Speaker, her deputy, and other parliamentarians.

Coincidentally, the outgoing Auditor General, John Muwanga, was present in Parliament and expressed satisfaction with his service to the country. Members of the appointments committee have also expressed confidence in Akol’s qualifications. They have urged him to take on special audits, including one on the International Specialised Hospital at Lubowa.

Nambeshe reiterated his call for an independent audit of the Office of the Auditor General. Akol, who joined the Office of the Auditor General as an auditor in 1994, has climbed through various positions and was the Assistant Auditor General in charge of audits at the time of his recent appointment.

Additionally, the committee vetted Linda Lilian Tumusiime Mugisha and Patrick Anthony Musana Wabwire, both appointed as justices of the Industrial Court.