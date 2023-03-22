OPM programme to support Kisoro

Kisoro district is earmarked to benefit from a USD 100 million loan that the government has secured from the World Bank to support refugee hosting communities across the country. The funds were secured under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project which is under the Office of the Prime Minister. The head of the project, Charles Bafaki said the funds would be used to refurbish and construct destroyed school structures, improve water and sanitation and environmental conservation. Nyakabande transition centre in Kisoro often receives thousands of refugees running away from conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.