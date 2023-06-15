OPM officials charged with embezzlement of over 4 Billion Shillings in Karamoja cash

Six people in the Office of the Prime Minister have been charged and remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison until the 16th of June. The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of embezzlement, causing financial loss and abuse of office. It is alleged that the officers received different amounts of money amounting to over four billion shillings meant for peace-building initiatives and development in the Karamoja sub-region. The crimes are said to have been committed between February and June of 2022. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that the officials were arrested by the Inspectorate of Government.