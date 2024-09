OPM distributes over 2,800 iron sheets to schools in Bunyoro

The Office of the Prime Minister has distributed over 2,800 iron sheets to several schools in the Bunyoro region. The consignment was handed over by the State Minister of Bunyoro Affairs, Jenifer Namuyangu Kacha, to the leaders of Hoima City, Hoima District, Kikuube, Kagadi, Kibaale, and Kakumiro. Hoima District received 550 iron sheets, Kikuube 610, Hoima City 300, Kakumiro 444, Kibaale 420, and Kagadi District 560.