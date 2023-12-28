Only the police is allowed to store, transport celebratory fireworks

Did you know that in Uganda, when purchasing fireworks, you are not allowed to take them from the dealer until the time they are to be used? This is because only the Counter Terrorism Police are charged with the responsibility for storage and transportation to various sites where the fireworks will be displayed. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that fireworks dealers sell them only to customers with permission from the police. William Lubwama, the Director of Quality Lighting Uganda Ltd, told NTV that fireworks range from 100,000 shillings to over 5 million shillings for assorted types.