Onesimus Asiimwe enthroned as 6th bishop in Kigezi North Anglican diocese

Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has implored Christians to end support for funders and supporters of homosexuality in the West. He reinstated that they should tighten the very faith of Anglicanism among those who refrain from these evil motives. During the consecration of the 6th bishop of North Kigezi diocese Rev Onesimus Asiimwe at Emanuel Kinyasano Cathedral grounds in Rukungiri district, Archbishop Kaziimba observed that the faith of Anglicanism should be protected from people with evil motives. The consecration of Bishop Asiimwe has been graced by Vice President Jesicca Alupo who delivered President Yoweri Museveni's remarks wherein he called upon the clergy to embrace economic activities in a bid to boost developments among the leaders and the Christians. Christians in North Kigezi diocese led by Minister for Security Jim Muhweezi have pledged support to the newly consecrated Bishop.