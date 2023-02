One Ugandan dead, two others missing after Turkey, Syria earthquake

Uganda's Ambassador to Turkiye (TUR-KIYE) Nusura Tiperu has confirmed that a Ugandan woman Florence Babirye died in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago. Tiperu says they are yet to get full data of two other Ugandan women who are still missing. Meanwhile, the governments of Uganda and Turkiye will soon start the process to have Babirye's body repatriated.