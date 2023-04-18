One on one with Makerere University's New Guild President Robert Maseruka

The newly elected Guild President of Makerere University Robert Maseruka plans to propose a system of supplementary exams that would enable final-year students to retake their exams during the six months preceding their graduation. Maseruka, who is now the 89th Guild President, believes that it is unjust to require students to wait an entire year to retake an exam. In an interview with NTV's Nobert Atukunda, Maseruka elaborated on his ideas for the university.