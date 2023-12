One on one with Joel Ssenyonyi

The new leader of the opposition in parliament Joel Ssenyonyi has affirmed his unyielding stance towards what he believes is the cause for his office -to keep the government in check. In his interview with NTV's WALTER MWESIGYE following the National Unity Party's announcement of his appointment, Ssenyonyi pledged to uphold the tenets of leadership as starts what he described as an 'uphill task'.