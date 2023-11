One dead as Police clash with Kireka residents over land eviction

The police have confirmed that one person died as the force moved to stop protests against an impending land eviction of residents from Katoogo zone in Kireka D, Nakawa Division. The deceased has been identified as Richard Mubiru, a resident of Thailand zone in Kireka D in Nakawa Division. Mubiru was shot dead as he headed out to buy sweet potatoes in Katoogo zone.