One critically injured in accident involving 3 vehicles

By Jackson Onyango

A multi-vehicle accident has left one person critically injured in Uganda's Iwawu village.

The crash involved a Toyota super custom vehicle, a truck, and a trailer, with the injured driver of the Toyota Super Custom being retrieved from the wreckage with broken arms and limbs by residents who rushed to the scene.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind a rattling engine.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, and traffic police are investigating the incident.

Unfortunately, this accident is just one of many on Uganda's roads, with road and traffic accidents increasing by 17% in 2022, according to the Annual Police Crime Report.

Fatal accidents rose to 3,901, serious accidents increased to 10,776, and minor accidents were recorded at 5,717, up from 4,616 the previous year. It's a sobering reminder of the need for increased road safety measures in Uganda.