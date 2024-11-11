Oncologist advocates for radiotherapy | HEALTH FOCUS

Experts at the Cancer Institute are sometimes frustrated with patients undergoing different kinds of treatments due to misinformed decisions, especially regarding recommended drugs. They sometimes opt for things like prayer and herbal medicines. While these may offer some help, scientists insist on the use of scientifically proven treatments, like radiotherapy, to relieve or completely heal cancer. Tonight, we bring you an interview with an expert oncologist explaining why you should opt for known treatments like radiotherapy.