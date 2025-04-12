Omukama Oyo sponsors surgeries for children with deformities

The Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Iguru IV, reveals that he has partnered with U.S. international development partners to operate on over sixty deformities in children at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital during a one-week surgical camp. The initiative is part of a give-back effort to local communities ahead of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru's 33rd birthday, due on the 16th of April. The main beneficiaries are children whose parents cannot afford the cost of surgical operations, which range from 2 million and above. The Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr. Archibald Bahizi, said that out of every ten babies born in the region, two have deformities, often due to a lack of awareness about the service, leading to children being brought to the facility at a later stage.