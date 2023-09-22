Olobai kasilo primary students sleep on the floor

There is growing concern by pupils and teachers about the poor state of Olobai Kasilo Primary School in Bugondo Sub-county, Serere District. Learners in the boarding section sleep on the floor and they have to endure cold nights because the most dormitories have broken windows.There are no beds inside the dormitories forcing children to sleep on the floor. According to the headteacher Charles Ariong, the pit latrines are not enough for the school population.