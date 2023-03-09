Oil Pipeline: Judiciary should deal with compensation case

Communities living in the oil project-affected districts have given the judiciary one month to determine their cases or else they will walk from their villages and protest at the office of the Chief Justice, Justice Minister, Inspectorate of Government and other authorities. Their representatives told journalists in Kampala that the cases they filed, one of them nine years ago, challenging unfair and inadequate compensation, have not been heard and yet the government took over their land. Some of the affected people say they have been unable to feed and support their families. Edward Muhumuza also spoke to the Judiciary Spokesperson Jamson Karemani who urged them to formally present their complaints to the institution.