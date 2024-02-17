Oil firm offers scholarships to area PLE stars

Garda World a Canadian Security Company providing security at the Tilenga Oil Project in Buliisa has awarded seven fully funded O-level scholarships to the best PLE performers from the oil-rich Districts of Hoima and Buliisa. The scholarships will cost the company 85 million shillings. The function was graced by officials from the two Districts. The Scholarships will cost the Company eighty-five million shillings and the Awardees will study for four years at St. Andrea Kaahwa’s College Hoima. The award ceremony was held in Hoima Oil City last evening.