Oil affected persons get aid

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has handed over equipment to 79 Project Affected Persons of the Oil Refinery who opted for Relocation. The 79 Project Affected Persons were first equipped with hands-on skills for three months. The Ceremony was presided over by the State Minister for Minerals Peter Lokeris at Kyakabooga Resettlement Village in Buseruka Sub-County Hoima District where the Ministry has implemented what was contained in the Oil Refinery Resettlement Action Plan.