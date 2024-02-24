Officials launch measles immunization campaign to contain spread

Less than a week after Hoima declared a measles outbreak, over 300 children have been infected and are receiving treatment for the airborne skin disease. This has prompted district officials to launch a major immunization exercise that has seen over 800 children aged between six months and 15 years immunized in Kiganja sub-county alone. The outbreak was confirmed on Monday, February 19th of this year after samples sent to the government laboratory in Entebbe tested positive.