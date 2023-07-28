Officials in Kayunga, Namayingo step up cholera prevention campaigns

Another cholera suspected death has been recorded by health officials in Kayunga district, bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the this disease to 8. According to Dr. Ahmed Matovu the area district health officer, the latest victim passed away in the community late last evening. Now health officials in Kayunga and Namayingo districts, which are under threat of the cholera outbreak are stepping up measures to combat the spread of this disease.