Officials engage in Cholera sensitization campaign as eight are treated

In news from Mbale, Bukasakya Health Center Four in the industrial city division in Mbale city has discharged one of the confirmed cholera patients. The patient had been admitted for the last 10 days after a cholera outbreak there sent 10 people to the hospital. Of these, the facility has received 8 cases but with only two confirmed positive, others are awaiting results from the lab. The facility has now intensified community sensitization efforts.