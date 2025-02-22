Officials concerned as firms pollute lake Victoria

Authorities in Buikwe have expressed concern over repeated reports of increased pollution from factories adjacent to Lake Victoria and are urging the government to intervene in this situation. Many plants in Buikwe and Jinja districts are reportedly pouring chemicals, clothing, and other effluent directly into the lake, which poses a hazard. Residents are now appealing to authorities to address the issue of pollution in order to guard against the effects of climate change.