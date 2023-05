Officials concerned about the rise in cases of flu

Earlier this month, the ministry of health announced there was a wave of viral influenza circulating within the population. At Nalufenya hospital, the director Philemon Mugabi says adults and children are coming in big numbers to be treated for the illness. According to the principal administrator of Jinja Referral Hospital, David Semakula, the numbers of people with flu and cough noticeably shot up in November last year.