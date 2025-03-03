Officials accused of graft return to anti corruption court

Eight Ministry of Finance officials facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office in connection with a Shs60 billion heist return to the Anti-Corruption Court today, where they are expected to apply for bail. The accused include Accountant General Lawrence Ssemakula, Acting Director of Treasury Services and Asset Management Jennifer Muhuruzi, Senior IT Officer Tonny Yawe, Systems IT Officer Paul Nkalubo Lumala, and Senior Accountant Deborah Dorothy Kusiima.