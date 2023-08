Office of the President calls for action against land conflicts in Eastern Uganda

The Secretary in the office of President Hajji Yunus Kakande has asked security teams including Resident District Commissioners and Division Internal Security Officers in Bukedi, Bugisu and Sebei regions to fight the increasing case of land conflicts in the community. He says if such cases are not stopped, they can escalate into insecurity because land has become scarce compared to the rising population in Uganda.