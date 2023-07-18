Office attendant handled inflated vehicle purchase deal

MPs on the Trade Committee of Parliament say they have secured evidence to prove that an office attendant at the trade ministry was involved in the procurement of six vehicles for the top leadership of ministry at an inflated cost.The lawmakers say the office attendant who has previously denied his involvement could face prosecution.However, Ms Geraldine Ssali, the ministry's permanent secretary told the committee that Opio possessed the necessary qualifications to perform the job.