Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National aBi Finance releases Shs120b to fund green projects 
  • 2 National Kampala traders protest taxes on diapers in meeting with URA 
  • 3 News Arresting Putin a 'declaration of war': S.Africa's Ramaphosa
  • 4 National NEMA responds to Sudir’s Lake Victoria landfilling
  • 5 World Panama ex-leader gets nearly 11 years in jail for money laundering