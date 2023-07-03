Office attendant accused of fraud and taking over procurement role at Ministry

An office attendant at the ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives has been accused of taking over the responsibility of the head of procurement at the trade ministry, leading to a string of fraud cases.Witnesses appearing before the house trade committee in Parliament said Tom Opio, the office attendant was handed the responsibility after an objection was raised about the flawed procurement of vehicles. Alfred Lapyem, a former head of procurement told legislators he had been removed from the position, paving the way for the inflated purchase of 4 used vehicles, each costing the tax payer, an extra 100 million shillings.