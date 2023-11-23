Obua: Speaker should compel boycotters to return

A combined force of the executive, the Speaker of Parliament, and National Resistance Movement MPs has emerged against the opposition for boycotting sittings. Members of the executive, led by the Government's Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua, have urged Speaker Anita Among to do whatever is within her powers to compel the opposition to return or risk losing their parliamentary seats. Anita Among states that this was the 6th sitting since she started keeping records of Parliament attendance