Observers weigh in as more Generals join cabinet

President Museveni appointed the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, as the state minister in charge of Trade. The appointment of serving military officers as ministers has always been a concern for some Ugandans, who say it's illegal for the president to do so. However, UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye says the president has not breached any law.