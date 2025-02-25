Nyanjura, Turinawe, three others fail to appear in court

A group of five women affiliated to the Forum for Democratic Change - Katonga faction including the Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura have missed court today at Buganda Road because they don't have clothes to wear from Luzira prison. The group was last week remanded to the women's prison at Luzira on charges of being nuisances on the road as they were arrested in Kampala City marching and protesting the continued detention of Dr. Kizza Besigye.